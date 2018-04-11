Altrusa Club announces registration for adult spelling bee in April

SIDNEY — Sidney Altrusa International has announced plans for its 11th annual adult spelling bee, scheduled for May 3 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

Registration is now open, with space limited to 20 teams. Businesses and organizations may form teams of three adults who will compete in an old-fashioned spelling bee. No computer spell-check programs or writing of the words are allowed. Teams are given a word and 1 minute to confer. Then one member of the team spells the word aloud. One team remains at the end of the event.

The registration fee is $250 for a business or organization’s first team of three spellers, $200 for each additional team. Altrusa will provide teams to interested sponsors who don’t have teams.

Sponsors are advertised the the event program and listed in news articles. The winning team gains bragging rights and the traveling bee trophy to display for a year.

Registrations will be accepted through April 26. For registrations forms, call 497-6543.