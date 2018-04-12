Mensa plans admission test

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will have admission testing sessions, April 28, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, and May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Beavercreek Branch Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek.

Test takers should arrive about 15 to 20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program, including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning will be eligible for Mensa membership.

The test is open to anyone 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14 to 17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

A language-neutral, culture-neutral, nontimed test is available for applicants whose first language is not English, who have trouble with timed tests, are dyslexic, or who might otherwise have difficulty with the test most applicants take. Call for an appointment to take this test.

Dayton Area Mensa has members from elementary school age through early 90s. Mensa members come from all walks of life, races, faiths and ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. They include engineers, homemakers, teachers, military personnel, actors, athletes, mechanics, students and CEOs, and they all share one common trait: high intelligence. The Dayton chapter has moer than 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities and visits to various educational and cultural events.

For information or to register in advance for the test, email testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885.