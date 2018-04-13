Victoria to present Stills and Collins

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association will present singer-songwriter duo Stephen Stills and Judy Collins at the Schuster Center, Monday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are go on sale, April 23, at 10 a.m. at 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

More than 50 years ago, singer-songwriter Stills met singer-songwriter Collins, known for her piercing ocean blue eyes. Their tumultuous love affair would later be immortalized by Stills with his composition “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash on their landmark debut. Both artists would go on to shape modern music with visionary approaches, but Stills and Collins’s short fiery union remains a transformative era for the two artists. Stills and Collins met in 1967 and dated for two years. Stills wrote and demoed his legendary love song to Collins right after he left Buffalo Springfield, before he joined CSN. “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” is a five-section romantic epic brimming with heartfelt sincerity. The song has been ranked No. 418 in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time Poll.

Stills is known for his work with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and his solo work. In addition to “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” Stills is best known for the hits “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield and “Love the One You’re With” from his solo debut, Stephen Stills. He’s a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and ranked No. 28 in Rolling Stone Magazine’s “The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Collins is known for her eclectic palette as a solo artist, melding folk, rock, classical, and jazz into a singular aesthetic. She’s earned five Grammy nominations including one in 2017 and one Grammy win. Outside of music, Collins has published two memoirs, one novel, and, in 1975, was nominated for an Academy Award for the documentary, “Antonia: A Portrait of the Woman.”