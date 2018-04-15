Meeting set to discuss health needs

SIDNEY — Wilson Health and Premier Health will host a public meeting to learn about Shelby County’s top health needs, April 24, at 6 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but advance reservations are required by April 22. Reservations can be made by emailing rsvp@healthcollab.org or by calling 513-878-2862.

Attendees will be able to give their opinions on what local health needs are and what barriers there are to receiving health care.

The meeting is sponsored by the SW Ohio/N Kentucky/SE Indiana Community Health Needs Assessment of the Health Collaborative and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.