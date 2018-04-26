Wilson honors volunteers

SIDNEY — In conjunction with National Volunteer Appreciation Week, Wilson Health extended thanks to its volunteers during its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, April 18.

Fifty-five volunteers attended this year’s event. Volunteers completed 13,476 hours of service to the hospital last year. Through fundraising activities and gift shop sales, the Volunteer Auxiliary provided generous financial contributions to help with hospital projects. There are 93 active, associate and honorary auxiliary volunteers.

Jenny Meyer, volunteer coordinator, along with Jane Pillion, auxiliary president, presented award pins to those volunteers who have reached significant milestones of service. They included Rose Russell with 18,000 hours; Phyllis Seving, 4,000 hours; Janet Aselage and Kathy Santo, 2,000 hours each; and Mary Lou Berning, Barri Grandey, Josie Grieshop, Linda Long, Pat Miller and Diane Wesbecher, 1,000 hours each.

Following lunch and awards, volunteers enjoyed a performance by the Steppers of Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

Volunteer service opportunities at Wilson Health include greeting customers, performing clerical duties and working in the gift shop. For information, call 498-5390 or email jmeyer@wilsonhealth.org.