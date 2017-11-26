GAC to present “The Snow Queen”

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will present “The Snow Queen” in its Youth Education Series, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave.

“The Snow Queen” is the story of a little girl named Gerda. She and her best friend, Kai, declare friendship for “eternity,” but the Snow Queen bewitches Kai with a magical piece of glass. Unable to see good any longer, he does not recognize Gerda as a friend and is taken away by the Snow Queen and imprisoned in her ice palace. Gerda must free Kai from the evil witch’s spell.

This enchanting story inspired the popular movie, “Frozen.” It will be performed by the Columbus Children’s Theatre, an award-winning professional theater group that has been entertaining families and producing for young audiences in Columbus for more than 53 years. One of the oldest children’s theatres, its mission to “nurture future artists and future audiences” emphasizes integrity, compassion, courage, friendship and creative discipline. This touring company presents shows to 80,000 children every year, spreading the magic of theater across Ohio.

Tickets cost $6 for adults, $4 for children. They are available at Ron & Nita’s, 134 S. Main Ave.; Gateway Arts Council office, 216 N. Miami Ave., by phone at 498-2787, and at the door the day of the performance.

