Flower show at Dorothy Love

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will host the annual Rainbow Gardeners of Shelby County’s Christmas Show, Dec. 12, in the Amos Community Center on the Ohio Living Dorothy Love campus, 3003 W. Cisco Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

This year’s theme, “Christmas at Home,” will feature 10 classes of flower-arranging competition, including Santa’s House, Grandma’s House, Manger, Lighthouse, Igloo, Country Cabin, Tropical Paradise, Alpine Chalet, Victorian Home and Japanese Teahouse.

The arrangements will be judged by Marian Moeckel, of Troy, an Ohio Association of Garden Clubs flower show judge. Visitors can also judge the arrangements by voting for their favorites. The arrangement receiving the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award. All voting guests will be eligible for a drawing for a prize package.

The members of the club enter their best arrangements in hopes of winning their chosen category and bragging rights for the next year. The public is encouraged to attend.

A holiday boutique will feature baked goods, Christmas-themed items, poinsettias and ornaments. Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon, and guests are encouraged to take photos, ask questions and be inspired to create their own floral arrangements.

For information, call 497-6542.