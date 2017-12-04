Holy Angels athletes honored

Holy Angels coaches honored their fall sports athletes at the annual Fall Sports Banquet held in November in the school cafeteria. Awarded were (back row, pictured left to right): Tori Lachey, Coaches Award for Cheerleading; Annie Stiver, Coaches Award in Volleyball; Megan Chamberlain, MVP in Volleyball; Katie Stewart, Coaches Award for Cheerleading and Most Improved Player in Volleyball; Heidi Toner, Best Offensive Player in Volleyball and Macie Verdier, the Best Defensive Player in Volleyball. Pictured in the front row (left to right), are Michael Minnich ,named Best Defensive Lineman in Football; John Edwards, the MVP in Football; Hunter Schmidt, Best Defensive Back in Football, and Parker Young, the Best Offensive Lineman in Junior High Football. (Not pictured; Hayden Schmidt, who was named the Best Offensive Back in Football.)

