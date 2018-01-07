2018 goal: do a little more each day

Ah, the holidays are over. We can all slow down and take a deep breath and start 2018. Have you made your New Year’s Resolutions? OK. How many have you broken? For me resolutions are a waste of time. I know I will break them first chance I get. I think this year I will just try to do a little more each day. One day I will try to give someone an extra smile or listen a little more intently to what they have to say. That shouldn’t be too hard. Everyone has a story to tell and all they want is to be acknowledged that they are a valuable asset. We could all try this.

I am going to try to learn something new every week. It might be a new word or some trivia. Anything to keep my mind active. Perhaps I will try crossword puzzles or word finds.

I am going to try to eat healthier. Most of my trash contains Styrofoam take out boxes.

I am also going to try to be more physically active. This will be hard for me, because I sit all day at work and am a couch potato when I get home. This resolution may take a little more time to accomplish.

I am going to keep in touch more with my friends. A special friend always checks in on me and I don’t always let her know how much I appreciate her.

Don’t we all have family fences that need mending? Let’s reach out to those who are estranged from us and let them know how we feel about them. Time is short my friends.

I am also going to embrace my religion. This is top on my list.

I think I have laid out a plan for 2018. I know I won’t be able to get all these things done. But, I am going to try hard!

Do you need help with your New Year’s resolutions; especially the one about adopting a healthier lifestyle? The Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County can help you. We have a fully equipped exercise room and two certified personal trainers. After the first of the year we will be adding hours to their schedules so more members will be able to take advantage of their efforts.

Need to get out more? Stop down. We have puzzles, billiards, WII and ping pong.

For good socializing, try bingo on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 pm. This is a great group. But enter at your own risk! They have so much fun; it should be against the law!

We have many books in our lending library. I bet you will find something to your liking.

Remember you get two free visits before joining. Check us out we are awesome!

We are open Monday through Friday 8 am to 6:30 pm and Saturday 8 am to 12 noon.

Call 937 492-5266 for more information.

By Eileen Wiseman Senior moments

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

