Ukulele workshop, concert set

TROY — Musicians Jim McCutcheon and Larry Marra, of Dayton, will conduct a ukulele workshop for children at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24, in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The two will then perform a family concert at 7:30 p.m. Both events are free.

McCutcheon is the owner of McCutcheon Music in Oakwood and host of Dayton Public Radio’s “The Intimate Guitar.” He has been providing enrichment for students in area schools for many years. His list of credits includes the prestigious Ohio Governor’s Award for the Arts in Education.

Marra is a silly side kick for McCutcheon’s shenanigans. He taught elementary music for many years and was the Dunbar High School band and choir director through 2008.

Call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for information.