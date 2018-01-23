Fairlawn students in state choir

SIDNEY — Six members of the Fairlawn Elementary School choir have been selected to participate in the Ohio Musical Educators Association All-State Children’s Choir.

Would-be choristers had to audition by singing two prepared pieces and a set of vocal warm-ups that showcased their abilities, technique, tone and range. The choir will perform during the Ohio Music Educators Association state conference in Columbus, Feb. 10.

The Fairlawn students who were accepted are Mya McGill, daughter of Amy and Sean McGill; Alli Orsborne, daughter of Alysha and Neil Orsborne; Cassie Heath, daughter of Molly and Scott heath; Loralei Chambers, daugher of Lorrayne Rose; Haley Cox, daughter of Mindy and Aaron Cox; and Riley Longmire, daughter of Angela and Phillip Longmire.