Posted on by

Fairlawn students in state choir


Orsborne


Heath


Cox


Chambers


McGill


Longmire


SIDNEY — Six members of the Fairlawn Elementary School choir have been selected to participate in the Ohio Musical Educators Association All-State Children’s Choir.

Would-be choristers had to audition by singing two prepared pieces and a set of vocal warm-ups that showcased their abilities, technique, tone and range. The choir will perform during the Ohio Music Educators Association state conference in Columbus, Feb. 10.

The Fairlawn students who were accepted are Mya McGill, daughter of Amy and Sean McGill; Alli Orsborne, daughter of Alysha and Neil Orsborne; Cassie Heath, daughter of Molly and Scott heath; Loralei Chambers, daugher of Lorrayne Rose; Haley Cox, daughter of Mindy and Aaron Cox; and Riley Longmire, daughter of Angela and Phillip Longmire.

Orsborne
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_alliorsborne.jpgOrsborne

Heath
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_cassieheath.jpgHeath

Cox
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_haleycox.jpgCox

Chambers
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_loraleichambers.jpgChambers

McGill
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_myamcgill.jpgMcGill

Longmire
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_rileylongmire.jpgLongmire

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:38 pm |    

Another house comes down

Another house comes down
11:37 am |    

Right to Life vigil draws crowd to courtsquare

Right to Life vigil draws crowd to courtsquare
11:28 am |    

Wednesday to Sunday forecast

Wednesday to Sunday forecast