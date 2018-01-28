Entries open for 19th annual Spring Fling

SIDNEY — This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale, a project of the Gateway Arts Council.

Fine artists from throughout western Ohio and eastern Indiana are invited to enter their work in the Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale. The exhibit will open March 23 with an artists’ reception and will run through April 30 in the Gateway Arts Council gallery, 216 N. Miami Ave.

Fine art works will be accepted in the following six categories: drawing (charcoal, pen and ink, pencil, colored pencil, pastels); watermedia (transparent watercolor on paper; single medium used in an aqueous manner); oil and acrylics (oils & acrylics executed in the manner of oil paintings); photography (film or digital); ceramics (clay, polymer); miscellaneous (prints, textiles, mixed media, computer art, sculpture). Installations will not be accepted

Literary and culinary entries will be accepted.

The 2018 Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale is open to all artists who are 16 and older. All work must be original. No commercial kits or molds will be accepted. Students may not enter work if they had assistance in executing it. Artwork previously submitted to a Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit is ineligible. The Gateway Arts Council reserves the right to refuse any entry and to withdraw any work from the exhibit at its discretion.

Entries will be accepted through March 13 or until the show maximum of 200 artworks is reached. The entry fee is $30, which includes up to three pieces per artist, regardless of medium. Entry fees are nonrefundable. Entry forms are available at the Gateway Arts Council offices at 216 N. Miami Avenue, Sidney or online at http://gatewayartscouncil.org/visual-arts/. Artists may also request an entry form by calling 498-2787.

Guidelines for submissions in the literary and culinary categories can be requested by calling the same number.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each category. A best-of-show award will also be made. A People’s Choice Award ribbon will be given to the artist whose work garners the most votes from exhibit-goers.