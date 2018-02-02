Posted on by

Johnny to perform at Ohio Living Dorothy Love


Johnny Steiner performs at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He will return Feb. 10 for another concert.


Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will present Johnny Steiner in concert, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., in the Amos Community Center, 3003 W. Cisco Road.

Johnny will perform tributes to Frank Sinatra and other classic crooners. He is an accomplished performer, conductor, composer and teacher. Johnny has been lucky enough to share the stage with some musical greats, including Barry Manilow, Ron Richardson, Marvin Hamlisch and Bob Newhart.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. To reserve tickets, call 497-6542.

Johnny Steiner performs at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He will return Feb. 10 for another concert.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_Johnny-Steiner.jpgJohnny Steiner performs at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He will return Feb. 10 for another concert. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:14 am |    

Saturday to Wednesday forecast

Saturday to Wednesday forecast
7:58 am
Updated: 12:52 pm. |    

Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
9:21 pm
Updated: 4:11 am. |    

Girls basketball: Anna pulls away late from Lehman 56-47

Girls basketball: Anna pulls away late from Lehman 56-47