Johnny to perform at Ohio Living Dorothy Love

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will present Johnny Steiner in concert, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., in the Amos Community Center, 3003 W. Cisco Road.

Johnny will perform tributes to Frank Sinatra and other classic crooners. He is an accomplished performer, conductor, composer and teacher. Johnny has been lucky enough to share the stage with some musical greats, including Barry Manilow, Ron Richardson, Marvin Hamlisch and Bob Newhart.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. To reserve tickets, call 497-6542.