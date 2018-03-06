Furry Valentine drive a success

SIDNEY — Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation organizers of the My Furry Valentine pet adoption drive in February have reported results.

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 20 dogs and 14 cats were adopted from the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

“Our My Furry Valentine Adoption Spectacular was a huge success,” said SCARF member Joe Laber, of Troy.

Shelby County Dog Warden and Sheriff’s Deputy Kelli Ward said the drive was particularly successful in finding homes for some dogs that had been shelter residents for a long time.

“Those numbers are an excellent month,” she said. “It helped get older residents new homes.”