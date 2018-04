SIDNEY — The Shelby County Liberty Group has announced a change in its Meet the Candidate town hall, scheduled for Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the VFW hall, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave.

The introductory speaker will be Nathan Estruth, a candidate for lieutenant governor. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) was originally scheduled to speak but has been detained in Washington, D.C.

Estruth, 50, of Hamilton, retired at CEO of iMFLUX.