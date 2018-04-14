125 years

Saturday, April 14, 1893

Sidney visitors to the World Fair in Chicago, in order to feel at home in the big show, must visit the mechanical department every once in a while and read the legend, “The Wagner Manufacturing Co., Sidney, Ohio.” Beneath these words are nearly 200 pieces of hollowware of all kinds.

Another local industry that has secured a liberal space at the fair is the School Furniture Co., of which John Loughlin is vice president. The name “Sidney, Ohio” is displayed most prominently. For a town the size of Sidney this reflects real credit on the economy of our community.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 14, 1918

Washington sources said today that Marshall Foch must take the offensive at some point on the western front within the next 48 hours if the situation in northern France is to be saved. German troops were reported pushing the British back at a number of points.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 14, 1943

Dedication ceremonies were conducted during the service Sunday morning in St. John Lutheran Church for the new service flag which is a gift to the congregation from Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Stockstill. The flag has 55 blue stars, one for each of the young men and women who are in the armed service, on a field of white, with a red border.

Members of city council at their regular meeting last night adopted, under suspension of the rules, an ordinance calling for the establishment of a planning commission for the city.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 14, 1968

A proposal to assign public health nurses to both county and Sidney schools was approved Thursday night by the Sidney-Shelby County board of health. The program had been recommended by Dr. Edward A. Link, health commissioner following talks with school officials. Mrs. Ether Fleckenstein is the nurse assigned to county schools. Mrs. Electa Daniels will serve in similar capacity in city schools.

Barbara Beers blasted out a 246 for a 698, helping her Lamplighter Inn to a 4-4 draw with Christy’s Pizza House in the Ladies.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 14, 1993

Photo: Hospital orderly Mr. Wilson supports Elwood P. Dowd as Dr. Sanderson and nurse Kelly look on in this scene from “Harvey,” which will be presented by the Sock and Buskin Community Theatre. The characters are trying to determine the location of Dr. Chumbley and Harvey, a large rabbit that is visible only to Dowd. Dowd is portrayed by Timothy Seewer and Wilson by Robert Wise. Neil Allen portrays Sanderson and Marguerite McGlinch portrays Kelly. Directed by Karl Hesselbein, the play will be presented at the Cameo Theater, 304 S. West Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and are available at the Uhlman’s Department Store and C.R. Frame Gallery or at the door.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

