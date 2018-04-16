GAC announces new concert season

SIDNEY — BJ Thomas will open the Gateway Arts Council Presents 2018-2019 concert season.

Executive Director Ellen Keyes and GAC President Chris Gibbs announced the new season line-up during this season’s closing concert, Sunday.

Collin Raye will also appear in the series and rounding out the season will be the Osmond Brothers. A nonsubscription holiday concert, “Simply Sinatra Christmas,” has also been announced.

“This season’s Presents Series brings you the best in arts and entertainment. Great songs, dynamic groups, family fun, moving performances — all are part of the series,” Keyes said. “In addition, Gateway Arts is adding a fourth show to the Presents Series. This is a season you won’t want to miss.”

All performances are scheduled to be in the Sidney High School auditorium. Subscription tickets to the new season and tickets for individual performances will be available April 27 through June 7 to current season ticket-holders. The price for current season subscribers will be $75 for three concerts. The subscription does not include the “Simpley Sinatra Christmas” concert.

Season subscriptions at $75 each and individual tickets will be available to the general public beginning June 8 at 498-2787. AAA members can get a $1 discount on general admission prices for each show.

All people who purchase season tickets can buy tickets to the Christmas production at a reduced price of $20 each.

Thomas will appear Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. A singing icon, who appeared on the pop, country and Christian music charts scenes, he is particularly known for his hit songs of the 1960s and 1970s, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and the original version of the Mark James song, ” Hooked on A Feeling.” Thomas, a five-time Grammy and two-time Dove Award winner, has sold more than 70 million records and is ranked in Billboard’s Top 50 most played artists over the past 50 years.

General admission tickets to the Thomas concert will cost $29. Season ticket-holders can buy additional tickets for this concert at $26 each.

Collin Raye will perform Feb. 10, 2019, at 7 p.m. Collin has 24 Top 10 records, 16 No. 1 hits, is a 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, and has five Country Music Association and five Academy of Country Music awards. His soulful delivery has set country standards in ballads, “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You.” Always an energizing showman, he has also blazed through such vivid rockers as “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.”

General admission tickets to the Raye concert will cost $26. Season ticket-holders can buy additional tickets for this concert at $23 each.

The Osmond Brothers will appear April 13, 2019, at 7 p.m. Merrill and Jay are no strangers to show business. Their family is one of the most well-known entertainment families in the world, spending more than 50 years working together, entertaining audiences all over the world. Their remarkable success with pop, rock and roll, country and gospel music has enabled them to touch audiences both young and old, and every age in between. The audiences who come to see the Osmonds not only see a world class show, but leave feeling they truly have come to see their friends.

General admission tickets to the Osmond Brothers concert cost $29. Season ticket-holders can buy additional tickets for this concert at $26 each.

“Simply Sinatra Christmas” is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 3 and 7 p.m. World-renowned Frank Sinatra interpreter Steve Lippia will perform Sinatra’s classic holiday songs and the legendary crooner’s signature works. This show is a wonderful blend of holiday cheer, memories and jazz/swing standards with an energetic flair that only a big band can provide.

All tickets will be sold as general admission. Season ticket-holders can get tickets for $20 each. Nonsubscribers can get tickets for $23 each. AAA members can get tickets for $22 each.

For information, call 498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.

