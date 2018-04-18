Man arrested for allegedly assaulting candidate

CELINA — A St. Henry man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a candidate running for the 84th Ohio House District. Arrested was Frank Urwin, 55.

According to the Celina Police Department, on April 12, 2018, Travis Faber, of Celina, reported that within a few days prior someone had stolen a large campaign sign from the corner of Westbank Road and US 127. The sign had been placed on private property with permission. Review of nearby surveillance footage showed a person in a red Ford pickup truck took the sign on April 9.

On April 17, Faber was checking his new sign as he drove by and the red truck was leaving and his sign had been taken. Faber asked the man, later identified as Urwin, to return the sign.

Faber parked on the nearby parking lot of the Boardwalk Bar & Grill. Urwin turned around on US 127, pulled into the parking lot where Faber was and quickly exited his truck. He charged at Faber, who was seated in his car. Urwin opened Faber’s car door and allegedly physically assaulted him, pulling him from the car and repeatedly striking him.

Urwin fled the scene. He was later arrested for assault and theft. The incident reportedly was sparked by a campaign ad that Urwin did not like.