On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, April 23, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Reports will be given by the board president, board members and superintendent.Other items on the agenda include approving a purchase order for equipment for the veterinary science lab; donations for various programs; board policy revisions; approving out-of-state travel for the Educator Rising National Conference in Orlando, Florida; award a contract for the construction of a classroom in the electrical trades lab; and various personnel items. Also on the agenda is a motion to approve the superintendent’s recommendation to suspend an employee without pay.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will present a commendation from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office for Sidney being recognized by Site Selection Magazine as the 18th top micropolitans in the nation in 2017 and and be introduced to the new Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership Executive Director, Jim Hill.

Council will be introduced to and is expected to adopt an ordinance to establish general procedures and standards for the underground or overhead siting, construction, placement, collocation, or modification, of small cell facilities and/or wireless support structures within Sidney.

It is expected for council to also adopt eight resolutions, and they are:

• To reappoint Ann Asher to the Tree Board;

• To reappoint Mardie Milligan and Gregory Bonnoront to the Downtown Design Review Board;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a special event agreement with Sidney Alive in connection with the Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square;

• To adopt goals council set during the biennial retreat;

• To accept a waterline easement from Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Inc.;

• To accept the recommendations from the Tax Incentive Review Council regarding enterprise zone, community reinvestment area, and tax increment financing agreements;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a community reinvestment area agreement with Sunrise Hospitality, Inc.;

• To accept the repat of various lots of the Sidney Classic Subdivision.

There will also be discussions on the fee waiver request of Habitat for Humanity, the annual liquor permit renewals and the Land Bank policy.

Council will also go into an executive session to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees, to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and for possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, in the board office.

The board will move into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste Management District

MARYSVILLE — The board of directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste Management District will hold its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at the Union County Office Building, Commissioner’s hearing room, 233 W. Sixth St., Marysville.

Russia Schools Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Local Schools Board of Education meeting will be held Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the library. The board will also be interviewing candidates for the principal’s position during an executive session.