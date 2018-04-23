Bond set for Dayton man

SIDNEY — Bond was set in Sidney Municipal Court Monday morning for a Dayton man who led Sidney Police on a high speed chase Friday, April 20.

Judge Duane Goettemoeller set bond at $20,000 cash or surety plus court costs for Travelle M. Scott Sr., 42, of Dayton. He was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

According to the Sidney Police Department, an officer observed Scott traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in violation. Officer Jim Jennings attempted to stop the vehicle when Scott took Exit 90 and traveled west along Fair Road. After stopping at stop sign, he accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Jennings called in the pursuit. Scott lost control of his vehicle in the 2600 block of Fair Road. After he stopped his vehicle, Scott was taken into custody. He was found to have felony warrants out for his arrest and no driver’s license.

The case will be presented to the Shelby County grand jury.