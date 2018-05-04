Veteran sought for board of trustees

SIDNEY — A trustee is being sought for the Monumental Building Board of Trustees.

According to chairman Rich Wallace, the group was first organized in the mid-1870s and continues to today. The trustees operate, administer and protect the Monumental Building in downtown Sidney. It remains Ohio’s first memorial Civil War hall and an important Civil War structure in the state.

There are 11 trustees on the board. With the resignation of a trustee, the board is looking for a new member. The only requirement for service is the potential board member must be a veteran.

Wallace said the organization has never had a woman veteran serve on the board during its 143 year history. They are seeking a female veteran to fill the vacancy.

For more information, or if you know a woman veteran who would be willing to serve on the board, contact John Turner, 937-295-2333, or Wallace, 937-492-6191.