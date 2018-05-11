County opens Fairhaven bids — again

SIDNEY — Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet on Thursday, May 10, opened bids for the second time for the technology project associated with the facility addition to Fair Haven.

The project was put out for re-bid after bids opened April 5 were rejected.

The project includes installing the ability to have cable TV in the new resident rooms, adding wireless connectivity in the new addition, bringing data to the offices and nurses’ stations and adding the ability to have TVs in the activity rooms and lounges, and a projector and screen for the dining area for presentations and entertainment including a small sound system with microphones for speakers.

The estimated cost of the project was $113,850.

Alternate bids for two additional projectors and two electric screens were also accepted.

Three rebids were opened and then read by architect Dan Freytag, of Freytag & Associates. Low Voltage Solutions, of Sidney, bid $92,606.98 for the base project, $17,900 for the first alternate and $5,556.11 for the second alternate. Ohio Valley Integration Services Inc., of Sidney, bid $112,191 for the base project, $22,250.68 for the first alternate and $3,249.9 for the second alternate. Sidney Electric Co., of Sidney, bid $97,975 for the base project, $20,990 for the first alternate and $4,960 for the second alternate.

All three bids were accepted and taken under advisement by unanimous vote of the commissioners present. Commissioner Tony Bornhorst was absent.

Guillozet moved and Ehemann seconded a motion to award the bid, May 17.

The $13 million addition is due to be finished in March 2019.

By Patricia Ann Speelman

