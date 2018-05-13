Under the big top

Trey Key, of Hugo, Okla., performs with a lion during his big cat show at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Fort Loramie, Sunday, May 13. The circus also had trapeze, tight wire, contortionist and unicycle performances. Key also had two tigers in his act. The event was sponsored by the Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce.

Adelaide Dearth, right, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth, makes a magic wand appear with the help of clown Leo Acton, of Hugo, Okla., during a performance at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Fort Loramie Sunday, May 13. The circus also head a trapeze, tight wire, contortionist and unicycle performances.