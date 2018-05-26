125 Years

May 26, 1893

Mayor Ailes has instructed the police to arrest the street lamps that go out at night. Why not include the boys that stay out late?

———

Western Union linemen put in electric clocks today for H.W. Thompson and W.H. Hoyle.

100 Years

May 26, 1918

Incorporation papers for the Sidney Knitting Mills Co., with a capital stock of $100,000 were issued today in Columbus. Listed as incorporators of the company are: I.H. Thiedick, A.R. Friedman, E.E. Kah, Andrew J. Hess, and M.M. Wagner.

———

Two hundred people witnessed the erection of the 35-foot flag pole and raising of the service flag in Crescent park last evening. Money was contributed for the pole by all the residents of that section of the city. The flag carries five stars for boys in service from that area: Robert Taylor, Paul Sherman, Raymond Smart, B. Pfefferle, and Mel Young.

75 Years

May 26, 1943

City council at its meeting last night adopted the necessary resolutions calling for the improvement of Main, Wapakoneta and Ohio avenues in cooperation with the state highway department. The city’s share of the cost of the improvement will be $9,600.

Shelby county had the outstanding record in the Second Victory war loan drive in the fifth area, when it oversubscribed its quota by 300 percent. Frank Amann, general chairman, was advised today by area headquarters. Official figures show the county subscribed $5,407,819 to lead all 20 counties in the area by a large margin.

50 Years

May 26, 1968

A 14-year-old Fairlawn High School student closed out the school year with an all-A average, but to him it’s not so great. Right now he’s much more interested in a certain project he’s completing for an advanced electrician rating with the Green Township Livestock 4-H Club.

He is Charles Dorsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Dorsey of Tawawa-Maplewood road, R.R. 3, Sidney. The project is a color television set which he is building from scratch. Already Charlie has spent 23 hours working on the project.

———

“The Impossible Dream” was the theme of the 1968 junior-senior prom at Holy Angels High School held Friday evening, May 3, in the school auditorium.

Chosen to reign as king and queen for the evening’s festivities were seniors Steve Arnold and Rose Cianciolo.

25 Years

May 26, 1993

Faced with a parking space crunch on the east side of the courtsquare, Sidney City Council Monday night agreed to move forward with a city plan aimed at solving the problem, although Councilman Merrill Asher is concerned that the plan will tie up spaces for customers in front of some retail businesses.

City Manager William Barlow came up with the plan that calls for setting aside two areas for long-term parking for employees of downtown businesses, particularly Courtview Center and Bank One.

The areas would be on Poplar Street between Miami and Main avenues; and West Avenue between North and Court streets. Downtown workers who wished to park in these areas would purchase parking permits from the City of Sidney for $6 a month.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org