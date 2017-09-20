125 Years

Sept. 20, 1892

Last week the Sidney Scraper Co. shipped a lot of scrapers to Madrid, Spain, and another lot to South Africa. This week they received an order to ship 18 dozen wheelbarrows to Mexico.

100 Years

Sept. 20, 1917

Carl (Jock) Carter, the well-known right fielder for the Elco 30 ball team, broke his right arm near the wrist yesterday while cranking his automobile. The accident happened at Troy where he has motored to attend the fair.

———

H.M. Faulkner and his family moved today from their home in Pemberton to the home of Mr. Faulkner recently purchased from T.D. Van Etten on South Main avenue.

———

Cyril C. Hussey and his classmate, Winchell Craig of Washington C.H., left this morning in an automobile for Baltimore, Md., where they will enter their junior year in the medical department of John Hopkins University.

75 Years

Sept. 20, 1942

C.F. Sletz, who has been manager of the Warner Ohio theatre for the past 2-1/2 years, will leave for induction into the United States service at Fort Hayes, Columbus. He has enlisted as a volunteer in officers candidate school. Replacing Sletz will be John Bidwell, of Lima, who comes here from Youngstown where he has been managing a theatre. Bidwell has been associated with the company for eight years.

50 Years

Sept. 20, 1967

Roger Beaver, formerly of East Brunswick, N.J., is the new owner of the Sidney IGA store, North Main avenue at Russell Road. Joint announcement of the purchase was made today by Super Foods of Bellefontaine, and by Beaver.

Prior to coming here, Beaver was district manager for Frigidaire division of General Motors Corp. at East Brunswick. Beaver said he plans to call the store Beaver’s IGA Foodliner.

———

DEGRAFF – The new 10 watt radio station WEDI-FM began broadcasting Tuesday with students at the control. It will begin broadcasting regularly when programming is completed.

Several pupils and two teachers have passed the state test and now have their broadcasters licenses. They are Craig Clayton, Carol Detrick, Mike Engelhaupt, Bruce Friend, Marvin Kerr, Steve Nogle and Lyle Stanfield, students, Don Baler and Robert Smither, teachers.

Riverside Local School has the distinction of being the smallest school in the state and perhaps even in the entire United States to have its own station.

25 Years

Sept. 20, 1992

MONTRA – John and Mary Koenig, 15870 Pasco-Montra Road, Montra, brought home top honors in recent horse shows in which they entered their Dartmoor ponies.

Their Dartmoor stallion Farnley Beau Brummel won grand champion of the stallion division in the Maryland Pony Breeders Show in Bellaire, Md., during August, said Mrs. Koenig.

The Dartmoor pony breed originated in England. There are few purebred Dartmoors in the United States and far fewer stallions.

———

Skywriter, the authorized newspaper serving the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community, will be published by Amos Suburban Newspapers beginning Oct. 9. Amos Suburban Newspapers is a division of Amos Press Inc. of Sidney.

The newspaper, published under contract with the United States Air Force, is prepared by base personnel as well as contract journalists employed by Amos suburban Newspapers. The 35,000 copies of the weekly publication are distributed exclusively at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org