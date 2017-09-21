125 Years

Sept 21, 1892

The health officer at Minster advises that the report in the Lima papers stating that a case of cholera had developed among the immigrants at Minster is totally false. The immigrants passed through Minster enroute to Maria Stein P.O. on Sept. 12. They were then and are now in perfect health.

100 Years

Sept 21, 1917

An eastbound fast freight on the Big Four was wrecked about a half-mile east of Versailles last night about 11:45, with six cars loaded with hogs derailed. One hundred and twenty-four of the hogs were killed and another 27 crippled.

———

John J. Umstead took an unexpected bath in the waters of the canal yesterday. Coming down the hill at the waterworks plant to the driveway along the towpath, he was distracted by a strange noise. Before he recovered from his curiosity Umstead and waterworks truck were in the center of the canal. Outside of a cool bath, no damage was done although it required some time to get the auto truck out.

75 Years

Sept. 21, 1942

Lt. Russell Wiessinger has been transferred from Springfield, Ill., to Randolph Field, San Antonio, Tex., where he will be a flight surgeon. He had been in Springfield since his induction late last month. He joins Lt. J.W. Tirey, former Anna physician, who is also at Randolph field.

———

Mrs. G.A. Hatfield has been named chairman in charge of the war bond and stamp booths in the business district of the city. She will be assisted by a committee composed of Mrs. Robert Ferrell, Mrs. George Bouquot, Mrs. F.D. Christian, and Mrs. Dorsey Nevergall.

50 Years

Sept. 21, 1967

Appointment of David Chase as assistant manager of the Montgomery Ward Co. store in Sidney was announced today by F.A. Stivers, store manager.

Chase comes to Sidney from Lima, where he worked for the past four months. Previous to that, he was associated with the company’s store in Richmond, Ind., for approximately a year as personnel manager.

———

NEW KNOXVILLE – Dedication ceremonies for the Neil Armstrong Airport have been set for Sunday, Oct. 8, at the site of the new runway near here.

Highlight of the ceremony will be the arrival of Neil Armstrong, former Wapakoneta resident and America’s first civilian astronaut. The new field is named for him. The airport is located east of New Knoxville on State Route 219.

25 Years

Sept 21, 1992

A number of young people were recognized at the Shelby County Jobs Training Partnership Act (JTPA) summer youth awards program Tuesday night.

Special awards, as well as service awards, were given during the event at the Sidney Holiday Inn which was held to recognize participants in the JTPA’s summer youth program.

The following special awards were presented: Most Improved, Sherry Cupp and Brent Napier; Exceptional In-House Performance, Carmen Hayes and Eugene Spencer; Exceptional Work Experience Performance, Jenney Wolfe and Terry Nichols.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org