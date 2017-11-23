125 Years

November 23, 1892

The Sidney Steel Scraper Co. will probably close down the latter part of the week to make some extensive and expensive changes – the result of being deprived of natural gas. It uses 12 gas ovens by which it forges steel into various forms. The company plans to change to crude oil and has stated that no inducement in the future will have force enough in it to resume the use of gas.

———

Some persons seemed determined to destroy the steps reaching from West Court street up the hill to the C.H. & D. station. These are a great convenience, and will be protected by prosecuting the vandals.

———

All grocers will close their places of business at noon on Thanksgiving Day for the remainder of the day.

———

The school in the McClure district, Turtle Creek township, is closed for one week on account of diphtheria.

———

Ought one be thankful for turkey at 14 cents per pounds and chicken at 12½ cents?

100 Years

November 23, 1917

Governor Cox today nominated three members to the legal advisory board for all local draft boards in Ohio. The service is of a patriotic nature and members will be expected to provide legal advice to the boards and registrants without any charge to them. Named from Shelby county are: Judge J.D. Barnes, W.J. Emmons, and P.R. Taylor.

———

R.A. Redinbo, of this city, and Bart Saxby of Mechanicsburg, have returned home after a deer hunt of several weeks in Maine. They brought six deer home with them.

———

Acting under orders from the State Board of Health, the board of education met last evening and ordered that all pupils in the Sidney schools, who have not already been vaccinated, to be vaccinated by next Monday. The order is made under the direction of Dr. W.E. Obetz, who was in Sidney yesterday investigating the situation.

———

Sunday has been set for the big patriotic football game to be played by the Camp Sherman Battery team, and the local Sidney football team. It is understood that a large delegation of soldiers will accompany the team here.

75 Years

November 23, 1942

Seven Army flyers died when their plane crashed northwest of Versailles yesterday noon. Originally it was thought that only three were killed, when their service books were found thrown clean of the wreckage. The accident is under investigation by officials from Baer Field, near Fort Wayne. The plane was one of three enroute from that field to West Palm Beach, Fla.

———

It appeared today there will be a number of Shelby county motorists who will not be driving their cars after Dec. 1 as a sizable number failed to get their ration books during the three-day registration period. No more applications will be processed until Dec. 10.

———

Claude Heintz, Jackson Center, was elected master of Pomona grange during the annual election of officers. Howard Jelley was named overseer; Mrs. Harry Roach, lecturer; Mrs. Harold Brautigam, secretary, and Howard Brautigam, treasurer.

50 Years

November 23, 1967

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Dick Faulkner, a one-time Sidney High School grid standout, attained a rewarding climax in his collegiate bid for football honors today, when the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Faulkner, Sidney, was named to the second team of the All-Ohio Conference football squad. Faulkner, who participated for four years with the Ohio Wesleyan combination, as a key performer in the Bishops’ brilliant unbeaten record gained during the recently-completed season. The Sidney native, who cavorted at tackle, played his last game in a Bishop uniform in Ohio Wesleyan’s triumph over Denison last Saturday.

———

RUSSIA – Joe Nuxhall, one of the most popular players ever to wear a Cincinnati uniform, will serve as the principal speaker for the annual banquet of the Russia Civic Association, at the local Community Club on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Known as the youngest player ever to appear in a Major League engagement, when he twirled two thirds of an inning for Cincinnati on June 10, 1944, two months prior to his 16th birthday, Joe completed his lengthy career with 130 wins.

———

Arriving by helicopter, Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Sidney in connection with the opening of the holiday season Friday afternoon. The bewhiskered old gentleman is scheduled to drop from the sky at the high school football field, adjacent to Central Junior High School on North Street at 1:15 p.m. Arrangements for his visit have been made by the retail division of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, with members of the committee on hand to greet him and pass out the candy treat at the theatre.

25 Years

November 23, 1992

The Greatstone banquet facility is now open. Its owner is not happy, however. Raymond Willis explained it took him over a year to apply for an obtain all of the permits necessary to operate the banquet facility. He complained of the amount of bureaucratic red tape. He did not feel like he received much help from the city. Mark Cundiff, director of planning for Sidney issued a statement in reply. He indicated Mr. Willis never asked for any specific help. However, Mr. Cundiff conceded, “I should have realized he was a special case requiring our attention.”

———

S&H Industries held a banquet in honor of its employees and volunteers. Geraldine S. Fagan was honored as the Employee of the Year. She is a ten-year employee of S&H. Volunteers assisting the organization were also honored.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

