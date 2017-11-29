Posted on by

Making Christmas

,

Making Christmas trees out of stained glass shards at the Amos Memorial Public Library, Tuesday, Nov. 28, are, left to right, front, Jordyn Trabue, of Sidney, Jenny Luebke, of Minster, Back row, Cindy Maurer and Sue Fair, both of Sidney. The art class was taught by local artist Kelly Walker.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Making Christmas trees out of stained glass shards at the Amos Memorial Public Library, Tuesday, Nov. 28, are, left to right, front, Jordyn Trabue, of Sidney, Jenny Luebke, of Minster, Back row, Cindy Maurer and Sue Fair, both of Sidney. The art class was taught by local artist Kelly Walker.

Making Christmas trees out of stained glass shards at the Amos Memorial Public Library, Tuesday, Nov. 28, are, left to right, front, Jordyn Trabue, of Sidney, Jenny Luebke, of Minster, Back row, Cindy Maurer and Sue Fair, both of Sidney. The art class was taught by local artist Kelly Walker.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN113017TreeDecor.jpgMaking Christmas trees out of stained glass shards at the Amos Memorial Public Library, Tuesday, Nov. 28, are, left to right, front, Jordyn Trabue, of Sidney, Jenny Luebke, of Minster, Back row, Cindy Maurer and Sue Fair, both of Sidney. The art class was taught by local artist Kelly Walker. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:47 pm |    

Making Christmas

Making Christmas
1:19 pm |    

Epilepsy patient wins national scholarship

Epilepsy patient wins national scholarship
11:54 am |    

Thursday to Monday forecast

Thursday to Monday forecast