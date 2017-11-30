125 Years

November 30, 1892

The Sidney Lady Cadets, under the management of Capt. Purnell, will help complete the program in an entertainment at the armory next Tuesday evening by giving an exhibition drill.

100 Years

November 30, 1917

A crowd of music-loving people filled the high school auditorium Thanksgiving for the concert given by Sidney’s talented vocalist, Miss Zadie Rosenthal, assisted by another of Sidney’s talented students, Miss Margaret Amann, and Mr. George Roth, of Cincinnati College of Music, with Miss Grace Clauzy as accompanist. Miss Amann is a graduate of the School of Expression in Dayton, and presented a monologue. The concert was arranged as a benefit for the Red Cross.

———

Ivalyne Shoffner, R.R. 4, Sidney, is the winner of the trip to Washington offered for the highest yield of corn at the greatest profit in Shelby county conducted this year by Ohio State University. The trip is sponsored by Thedieck Dept. Store, Peoples Savings and Loan, and First National Bank. Bowen Elsner, R.R. 4, Sidney, was second.

———

The city football team closed their season Thanksgiving Day with a 46 to 0 victory over the Lima City team in a one-sided contest featured mainly by long runs of the local players.

75 Years

November 30, 1942

The machine shop training program, being conducted five nights a week, is open to both men and women training for war production workers, it was emphasized today.

———

Rev. L. Schneider, of Omro, Wisc., will be installed as pastor of the St. Jacob Lutheran Church, northwest of Jackson Center, on Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. service.

———

The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets successfully opened their 1942-43 basketball season and sent Coach John Cheetwood happily on his way to pre-flight Navy training last night by downing a stubborn Minster high quintet by a score of 34 to 24 at the local gym.

50 Years

November 30, 1967

The Lucky Barrel is no at Kaufman’s store in Sidney and worth $300. The name of Mrs. Emma Marshall of R.R. 1, Fort Loramie was pulled out Tuesday for $200 at Flint’s Electric, but she had not registered.

———

VERSAILLES – Arthur Brandt of R.R. 3, Versailles was re-elected to the Darke County Soil Conservation District at the annual meeting Tuesday night in Greenville.

———

Miss Charlotte Albers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Albers, Minster, has been elected president of the twenty-second class of the Lima School of Nursing. A 1966 graduate of Minster High School, Miss Albers entered the school or nursing in September 1967.

———

Miss Diana Andrews, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Andrews, 128 Parkwood Street, Sidney, has gained distinction as the first Shelby County teenager to complete training as a Candy Striper at Dettmer Hospital, Troy. Six weeks of training, two hours each Saturday, were required for Miss Andrews to receive her pin. She went to Dettmer Hospital for the sessions and received her Candy Striper’s pin at a tea held Sunday, Nov. 12.

25 Years

November 30, 1992

The Sidney Christian School will have a new temporary home. Board president Newell Moore announced the school was purchasing a mobile unit to be used on its property on Kossuth Street in Sidney. The Board of Education of the Sidney Christian School has applied for a variance to be issued concerning the use of a mobile unit.

———

Dennis Ruble announced the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be hiring a new staff person. Sam Al-Khamis is becoming a member of the YMCA staff. Al-Khamis has been coach of the YMCA gymnastics team for a number of years now with outstanding success. Before coming to Sidney, he was a gold and silver medalist in the 1975 Mediterranean Gymnastics Games. He holds a degree from Aleppo University in Syria.

———

The United Way campaign was oh so close to achieving its goal. Campaign chairperson Scott Hinsch reported his volunteers have reached 99.8% of the goal – raising $792,940. Dean Ruwe was guest speaker at the celebration banquet. He stressed the high value of people who give to the community.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

