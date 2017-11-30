SPD investigates armed robbery

SIDNEY — Police are investigating what appeared to be an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon that occurred early Thursday morning, Nov. 30.

At 12:18 a.m., police responded to the report of an armed robbery of an individual in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

The call was made by the alleged victim, Brandon Thomas, 44, of Los Angeles, California.

According to the Sidney Police report, more than one person robbed Thomas.

His wallet containing his driver’s license, two bank cards and $7,000 was stolen.

No other information was available at press time.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

