125 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1892

The hitching rack around the public square is very good so far as it goes, but it does not go far enough. It will accommodate between three and four hundred teams, but Sidney is a great Saturday town and twice that number of teams want a place on that day. It is as difficult to get a good place after 2 o’clock in the afternoon as it is to get a select seat at a scaly show.

———

There are merchants in Sidney who have a high regard for the good appearance of sidewalks and enough respect for an ordinance to clear away boxes in front of their places of business. The businessman has no more right to fill the walks with empty barrels and boxes than the private resident has, and if all the latter would do so the town would be a disgrace to the state.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1917

The whole high school was surprised this morning when the colors of the Class of ’18 were seen flying over the building. Evidently some fellows who wanted excitement put the flag up in hopes that there would be a color rush, and some real high school spirit shown. But to no avail and the heads of the school took it upon themselves and burned it off.

———

The C.F. Hickok Co. received a carload of clarified sugar yesterday. Mr. Hickok immediately notified V.E. Chambers, Chairman of the Food Conservation committee for the county that if grocers needed they could have some of the shipment to relieve the sugar shortage. It is good for cooking purposes.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1942

Kenneth Bowen was elected master of Compromise Grange when members met last evening. Serving with him will be: Howard Jelley, overseer; Wilbur Widney, steward; William Stewart, assistant steward; Harry Slagle, treasurer; Mrs. W. Stewart, chaplain; Mildred Widney, secretary; Don Bolinger, gatekeeper.

———

In keeping with the request of the state council of civilian defense for a complete mobilization of the defense corps on Dec. 7, the Sidney corps will be alerted at 12:25 p.m. according to A.N. Hemmert, commander. The test is being scheduled to conform with the first anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1967

Plans for the development of a major manufacturing facility in Campbellsville, Ky., by Copeland Refrigeration Corp. were announced today. Making the announcement was Frank J. Gleason Jr., president of the local manufacturing firm.

———

John Frantz, a veteran Sidney contractor, was honored today by being inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Ohio Contractors Association. Frantz, who is 91 years of age was not able to attend the affair because of the condition of his health. The presentation was made to the local contractor for “his many years of faithful service to the highway and bridge construction industry.” Frantz started his own company in 1902.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1992

A new executive director has been named for Clear Creek Farm, an orphanage located at 1900 S. Kuther Road. Diane Stephens was named to the post by the Board of Trustees of the Upper Valley Charitable Corp. at a meeting Wednesday, according to Kent Craver, board chairman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

