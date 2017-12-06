125 years

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1892

Bellefontaine and Sidney might do something for the cultivation of the social tie by getting up a joint celebration in commemoration of the birth of each as an incorporated village. Bellefontaine became such by an act of the Legislature on Feb. 15, 1835. Sidney by the same process was incorporated on March 1, 1934, and is therefore 11 months the older

The village of Port Jefferson has a new lamplighter in the person of George Hartman. He will receive $5 a month for the task.

100 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1917

The Western Ohio railway announced today that effective Dec. 10, some local cars on the line will be removed from service. This action is necessary because of the lack of coal for power purposes. Arrangements have been made to make local stops with limited cars.

The northbound 11:50 a.m. traction car struck the truck of A. Palmisano & Co. as it came out of the alley on Court Street today. James Palmisano was driving the truck. The vehicle was spun around but not damaged heavily. Palmisano was not injured.

75 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1942

Dr. Bryon G. Eaton was elected president of the Fort Loramie Business Men’s Association when members met last evening at the Fort Loramie hotel. Ralph Vogelsang was named vice president; Bernard Middendorf, secretary, and Albert Romie, treasurer.

Tuberculin tests of freshmen and sophomore students in the city and county schools will be held on Dec. 7 and 14 it was announced today. The tests are being held under the sponsorship of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association.

50 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1967

Nearing completion is the 100,000-square foot addition to the north end of the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. plant on Campbell Road, the third expansion since Copeland moved into its new building in 1957. The addition, estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million, extends 240 feet north of the present plan.

John W. Willman of Sidney received his bachelor of science degree in building construction during graduation ceremonies held Friday afternoon, September 1, at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Willman, a 1962 graduate of Sidney High School, attended the University of the Americas in Mexico City for two years prior to entering the Michigan university. He is currently working for the Larger Construction Company, Sidney.

25 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1992

Sketch: A penguin in a Santa hat comes bearing gifts of candy canes in this Christmas greeting created by Theresa Hoying. She is a sophomore at Fort Loramie High School. There are 19 shopping days left before Christmas.

A Botkins native recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award during ceremonies at Ohio State University. Dr. Donald G. Wagner, 54, director of animal science at Oklahoma State University. Wagner is the son of Janelle Wagner, who resides on the family farm north of Botkins.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

