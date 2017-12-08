Village of Quincy Council swears in two new members

QUINCY — Two new members were sworn in during the Village of Quincy Council’s regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 5, filling two vacant seats available as of Jan. 1, 2018.

Robert Ward and Millard Shaffer were sworn in to fill two of the four vacant seats available as of Jan. 1, 2018. Both ran and were voted into office. Two seats will remain open, with the Village of Quincy Council having the opportunity to appoint someone to each seat within 30 days of the new year.

In other news, the council reported one resume was received as a result of advertising for the position of a full-time Joint Sewer Plant Class II. After discussion and review, the council voted to extend the position to Mike Weber, who is currently the part-time operator. The council has included the Village of DeGraff in all plans to move forward with changing the part-time position to a full-time position. The council determined to keep the part-time position.

Council also discussed the construction of a triplex apartment building on Yost Street. This structure will have three apartments. Council discussed the utility taps and water hook-ups at the facility and gave approval to move forward on the project.

Representatives of the Hi-Point Square Dance Club were present at the meeting to discuss with the council the use of the Quincy Community building once a month for a club meeting and dance. The use of the building for four to five hours was reviewed. A price was negotiated with a guaranteed price of $80 per rental, whether used or not, for 10 months.

The group will be meeting within the week to determine if they would like to move forward with these terms, and if so, an agreement will be signed.

Council moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters with no action taken. Mayor Robinson adjourned the meeting.

The next regular council meeting will be held Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.