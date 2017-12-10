Snow arrives in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Shelby County experienced the first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Local law enforcement said only a few minor crashes occurred after the snow began to fall. In fact, The Ohio State Patrol reported nothing “out of the ordinary.”

Over the course of the week, AccuWeather.com calls for temperatures in the 20s, with only a high of 35 degrees on Monday. It is expected to be cloudy most of the week, with 1- to 3-inches of snow on Tuesday and flurries on Thursday.

While Shelby County didn’t get a lot of snow, rare snowfall in many parts of southern Texas knocked out power to thousands, caused numerous accidents along slick roadways and closed schools. The weather band brought snow to San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston and elsewhere. Also, frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico brought unusual wintry weather to parts of the South.

More than 382,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Saturday in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Southern Pine Electric Co-operative, which had nearly 19,000 customers without power Friday in south Mississippi, said restoration could take several days.

Kyrese Leslie, 7, of Sidney, son of Doug Leslie, sweeps snow off a ramp at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Sunday, Dec. 10. A small accumulation of snow Saturday, Dec. 9, made for slow driving in the afternoon. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN121117SnowBrush.jpg Kyrese Leslie, 7, of Sidney, son of Doug Leslie, sweeps snow off a ramp at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Sunday, Dec. 10. A small accumulation of snow Saturday, Dec. 9, made for slow driving in the afternoon. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.