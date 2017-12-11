125 years ago

Monday, Dec. 11, 1892

There is a vacancy in the cadetship at West Point Military Academy to which some young man in this Congressional district is entitled.

———

A good size scrap took place last night on Main near the Pacific Garden. It became a three-or-four-sided affair, but no one was hurt as much as some others wished him to be and there were no arrests.

100 years ago

Monday, Dec. 11, 1917

The schools will close Friday afternoon for the Christmas vacation and will open on Dec. 31, providing a three-week vacation. It was thought best to close the schools at this time on account of the shortage of coal and the prevalence of smallpox.

———

The federal fuel administration ordered the release of thousands of tons of lake-consigned coal now standing on Ohio sidetracks for relief of the state’s critical fuel situation. After repeated efforts failed, Governor Cox went over the head of the coal administrator and contacted President Wilson personally.

75 years ago

Monday, Dec. 11, 1942

Five freshmen have been selected as cheer leaders following tryouts at Sidney High School. The group includes: Pauline Slagle, Eugene Runyon, Dottie Taylor, Dorothy Earl and Ruth Ann Berger.

———

The Navy announced today that United States dive bombers and torpedo planes have broken up another attempt by the Japanese to reinforce their troops in the Solomon Islands.

50 years ago

Monday, Dec. 11, 1967

CINCINNATI – Bill DeWitt Jr., announced today he will sell his stock in the Cincinnati Reds baseball club to a wealthy Bellefontaine, Ohio contractor. DeWitt, son of former Reds owner William O. DeWitt Sr., owns 15 percent of the club. Taking over young DeWitt’s stock was Austin E. Knowlton, also a stockholder in the Cincinnati Bengals, which will play in the American Football League in 1968. Knowlton, who already owns 14 percent of the club, will become the largest shareholder.

25 years ago

Monday, Dec. 11, 1992

Sketch: A mouse on a mailbox sings Christmas carols while waiting for Dec. 25 to arrive in this drawing by Holy Angels School seventh-grader Maureen “Mo” McMabes. There are 14 shopping days left before Christmas.

———

ANNA – Homecoming festivities are planned Friday and Saturday at Anna High School. A homecoming king and queen will be crowned between the reserve and varsity basketball games Friday. The homecoming dance will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. in the old gymnasium. Homecoming king and queen candidates are: Ryan Householder and Christa Schemmel, William Freistuhler and Michelle Koverman, Daniel Bensman and Paula Smith, Chris Axe and Jennifer Baumer, Michael Albers and Tonya Zimpfer, James Steurnagel and Deanna Harshbarger and Aaron McVety and Tonya Wooten.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org