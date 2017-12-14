125 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 14, 1892

It has been decided by the attorney general of the state that under the compulsory education law a school pupil over 14 years of age who can read and write cannot be sent to any reform school for truancy.

100 years ago

Thursday Dec. 14, 1917

The thermometer registered the coldest weather of the winter early today. Various reports were received from thermometers about the city registering from 18 to 22 degrees below zero.

———

A meeting of 200 high school girls was held in the auditorium yesterday afternoon for the purpose of organizing an auxiliary body of workers to assist the ladies of the Red Cross. The organization will meet twice each week in the dining room immediately after the close of school and work for an hour and a half on projects.

75 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 14, 1942

It was a bad night for the high school basketball teams of Sidney, with the Yellow Jackets losing to a strong Bellefontaine quintet 55 to 27, while Kettlersville M.A. beat the Holy Angels Titans 38 to 36 in an overtime game.

———

The 66 Shelby County men leaving this morning for physical examination prior to induction into military service brought the total for the month to 80, including 12 enlistees. William Rapp, Jr., was leader of the group, assisted by Harold Lee, Carl Slonkosky, and Harry Woodruff.

50 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 14, 1967

A new drive for a joint vocational school for Shelby and neighboring counties was off the ground today. Present were representatives of five county boards of education, 19 local schools, the state legislature and state department of education. County boards answering present were Shelby, Auglaize, Miami, Darke and Mercer, in addition, Champaign County was represented by one local school, Graham.

25 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 14, 1992

Sketch: A smiling snowman looks out through the falling snow in this drawing by Jessica Smith, a third-grader at Whittier Elementary School. There are 11 shopping days left until Christmas.

———

Russia businessman William T. Francis has been named to the Board of Directors for Bank One, Sidney. Francis took his oath of office to assume his duties as a director at the Tuesday meeting of Bank One’s board, according to John C. Hoying, bank president.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – The warning label on every football helmet manufactured in the United States is straight forward and ominous. “Do not strike an opponent with any part of this helmet or face mask. This is a violation of football rules and may cause you to suffer brain or neck injury, including paralysis or death.” And every so often, one of them gets hurt, carried off with a spinal injury the way Dennis Byrd of the New York Jets was on Sunday. The helmet provides protection. Football technique provides prevention.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

