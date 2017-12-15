125 years ago

Friday, Dec. 15, 1892

The hamlet of Ballou, in Green Township, having completed a town hall – a commodious two-story building – dedicated it yesterday. A fair, with many booths in the charge of young ladies, dispensed useful articles at fair prices, and in the evening W.D. Davies delivered an address. The building will be used for all public meetings and within its four walls much will be done for the future welfare of Ballou.

———

With Inez Mecusker in the title role, the Boston Ideal Comic Opera Co. will present “Galetea” in the Monumental opera house Tuesday evening.

100 years ago

Friday, Dec. 15, 1917

Plans of Troy officials to satisfy, temporarily at least the fuel needs of 100 families were thwarted yesterday when the car of coal arrived practically empty. Billed out of Kentucky with 64 tons, it arrived with about three tons of slack, the remainder, including all lump, having been stolen enroute.

———

The Monarch Machine Co. plant closed down at noon today on account of the lack of coal to keep the plant in operation. W.E. Whipp, manager, said he had obtained three tons this noon and would be able to run the plant tomorrow and then would have to close down indefinitely. The Deisel-Wemmer cigar factory also closed down today on account of the coal situation. The Buckeye Churn Co. has been closed for several days and other plants are expected to close if the situation is not relieved in a few days.

75 years ago

Friday, Dec. 15, 1942

Complete figures on Shelby county’s recent gasoline ration registration were released today by Milton Bennett, local ration coordinator. These reveal that 7,221 motorists are driving with “A” cards; 3,132 hold “B” ration cards, and 1,048 “C” cards were allotted. Motorcyclists, given “D” books, numbered 45.

50 years ago

Friday, Dec. 15, 1967

Meeting for their final session of the calendar year, members of the Council of Religious education continued Rev. Paul Moore, pastor of First Christian Church, as its president. The council took formal action expressing appreciation to Charles Bertsch who is responsible for the care of the mobile unit, seeing that it is at the proper location and ready to receive classes on schedule. The program of the weekday religious education is carried on as an ecumenical enterprise by seven local churches, teaching public school children in grades two, three and four.

25 years ago

Friday, Dec. 15, 1992

Sketch: Even the little bugs are awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus with stockings hung with care. This picture was drawn by Craig Pohl, seventh grader at Holy Angels School. There are ten shopping days left until Christmas.

———

ANNA – Anna schools officials are “very seriously considering” establishing a girls softball program for the 1993-94 school year based on results of a student survey presented to the Anna Board of Education Monday night. “We’re very seriously considering girls softball,” said Superintendent Charles Rhyan. “The numbers are there.” A survey of students, grades 7-11, conducted in November showed 27 girls “would” play softball and 10 “might” play.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org