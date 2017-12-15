Area man sentenced for fleeing, drugs

SIDNEY — An area man was sentenced to prison in two cases in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. In receiving three separate sentences that will be served simultaneously, the court also ordered he pay for damage he caused to a Sidney Police cruiser.

Prison time was also meted out in other cases heard recently.

Michael H. Cotterman, 46, incarcerated, was sentenced to 17 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) for attempted failure to comply with a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and, 11 months each for vandalism and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Judge James Stevenson ruled the sentences would be served concurrently, at the same time. Cotterman was also ordered to pay $8,750 in restitution to the Sidney Police Department for damaging a cruiser during a high-speed chase.

Online court records show recent home addresses for Cotterman in Sidney, Wapakoneta, and Covington.

According to police reports, on March 10, Sgt. James Cunningham was in his cruiser in the parking lot of Hilltop Apartments checking on Cotterman and his sister, Jody Napier-Bunnell, who were wanted on warrants out of Miami County. At 9 a.m., he spotted the pair near a vehicle and announced his intention to question them.

They entered an automobile with Cotterman droving away at a high rate of speed. Cotterman was driving on Dingman-Slagle Road and turned right onto state Route 47. As they approached Sidney-Freyburg Road, Cotterman crashed into a guardrail entangling the car.

Cotterman was reportedly driving approximately 110 miles per hour at one point.

As Cunningham approached the car, Cotterman began trying to get the vehicle loose. The officer then broke the driver’s side window to attempt unlocking the door. The car came loose and backed into two cruisers, disabling one of them. Cotterman then drove towards Cunningham forcing him to jump over the guardrail.

Cotterman drove away at a high rate of speed with another officer in pursuit. The pair were arrested at 9:50 a.m. that day near Troy. When arrested, Cotterman was found to be in possession of heroin.

Napier-Bunnell, 1201 Hilltop Ave, Apt. B, is currently on probation on charges of contempt of court and a probation violation.

• Todd Lowell Hines, 35, 107 S. Wilkinson Ave., Apt. B, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

On Aug. 19, Hines physically assaulted his pregnant wife by putting her in multiple chokeholds and pushing her against a wall. Court records indicated Hines had two previous domestic violence convictions.

• Sharon R. Harvey, 44, 217 ½ E. North St., was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charge stem from her recent arrest for having heroin.

• Bradley Riddle, 29, 407 Broad St., was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail as part of the work release program. He is to report to jail on Dec. 26,

Riddle pled guilty to attempted trafficking in drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to serve five years of community control, was fined $300 and assessed court costs. The court also ordered the $1,267 confiscated from Riddle during his arrest be forfeited.

• Randall W. Callihan Jr., 22, at large, was ordered to serve five years on community control on a charge of attempted failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

