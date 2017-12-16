125 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1892

Speaking of the celebration by the twin cities, Bellefontaine and Sidney, proposed by the Sidney News, Capt. William Lane, of Bellefontaine, says he remembers a celebration of nearly 40 years ago, in which Sidney and Bellefontaine and all the towns between took part. It was the occasion of laying the last rail on the Bee Line that united Sidney and Bellefontaine by rail. The road was built in two sections, one from Sidney and the other from Bellefontaine and they met just west of Quincy. From that time (1854 on) there was one passenger train a day each way until the road was extended to Indianapolis and Cleveland and service expanded.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1917

All hotels, boarding houses, restaurants, and saloons were requested today to observe Tuesdays as meatless days and Wednesday as wheatless days.

———

Through the efforts of the local coal committee eight cars of coal were received here over the weekend. The coal is from the Lake consignment and was re-consigned to Sidney after much effort. The committee had requested 15 cars. It will be distributed through local coal dealers, on the basis of application. One car consigned to the village of Quincy and placed on the siding just south of Fair Avenue yesterday, was almost emptied during the early evening.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1942

Registration for “share-the-ride” will begin in Shelby County tomorrow, with the opening of 25 registration depots throughout the county. All workers traveling to work by private car, or lacking transportation to their places of business, are included in the share-the-ride program. The planning is being handled by division seven offices of the state highway department as representatives of the Ohio War Transportation committee.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1967

With one exception, the Shelby County Township Trustees and Clerks Association will have new officers in 1968. Elmer Limbert, Salem Township, will succeed Don Conklin, Clinton Township, as president. Frank Wooddell, Clinton Township, will move into the vice president post vacated by Limbert, and James Bornhorst, McLean Township clerk, will become the new secretary-treasurer, succeeding Robert Middleton, Green Township.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1992

Sketch: A bright candy cane and a couple of presents help set the holiday mood in this drawing by Rachel Brizzi, a second grader at Whittier Elementary School There are now nine shopping days left until Christmas.

———

Star Banc Corp. announced Monday the elimination of approximately 450 positions, 25 of them locally, over the next 13 months as a means to enhance revenue and efficiency. Scott Hinsch, president of Star Bank in Sidney, said approximately 25 positions out of a total of about 100 will be eliminated here. But he stressed this will occur over the next 13 months, and Star Bank will continue its commitment to its customers.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

