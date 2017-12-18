City holds employee holiday luncheon

SIDNEY — More than 200 Sidney employees and retirees enjoyed a traditional holiday lunch on Friday, Dec. 15, in the apparatus bays at Sidney Fire Station 1.

The Christmas tradition, which took a short hiatus after the Great Recession, resumed two years ago.

The luncheon, catered by The Spot, featured ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, seven-layer salad, rolls, assorted pies and beverages. The meal was served by city officials, including Fourth Ward Councilman Steve Wagner, Third Ward Councilman Ed Hamaker, City Manager Mark Cundiff, Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough, Finance Office Ginger Adams, Law Director Jeff Amick, Fire Chief Brad Jones, Police Chief Will Balling, Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier and City Clerk Kari Egbert.

Senior directors, the wellness committee and others donated door prizes for the event. The door prizes were awarded prior to the luncheon.

Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst welcomed the attendees by thanking them for their efforts over the past year.

“Public service employees carry out the essential functions of our city. Many times you do not get the thanks you deserve for the great work that you do. We depend on you and your work. More importantly, residents, those who work here daily and those who visit us depend on you and your work. I am here to tell you that your contributions do not go unnoticed. Your contributions are appreciated. You make a difference each and every day,” Barhorst said.

He then wished those in attendance a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and offered prayer before the meal was served.

Later during the event, Cundiff thanked the Department of Fire and Emergency Services for again hosting the luncheon, Sidney Tool and Equipment Rental for providing the tables and chairs, Community Development Administrative Assistant Lisa Philipps and Fire and Emergency Services Administrative Assistant Katie Hoehne for designing and creating the table decorations, the duty crew from the fire department and the staff from the parks department for setting up and tearing down the tables and chairs, Street Superintendent Brian Green for loaning the speaker system, and the employee activities committee for planning the event.

The employee activities committee plans and hosts both the Employee Service Awards program and the employee holiday luncheon each year. Committee members include Human Resources Coordinator Vickie Allen, Human Resources Coordinator Kelly Holthaus, Hoehne, GIS Analyst Zack King, Philipps, Egbert, Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Jim Heuing, Green, and Police Dispatcher Sue Toller.

“I was pleased to see so many retirees in attendance this year,” Allen said, following the event. “City Manager Mark Cundiff frequently says that the city of Sidney is the most diversified business in Shelby County, and he’s right. And the backbone of that diversified business is our employees — the unsung heroes who keep the city operating nonstop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Mayor Mike Barhorst, left to right, spoke with Charlie Jaques and Richard Cole, the oldest city retirees at the city of Sidney’s employee holiday luncheon, Friday, Dec. 15, about how much things have changed. Jaques, who was hired in 1969 and retired in 1998, worked his entire career in the water department. Cole, who was hired in 1957 and retired in 1993, worked his entire career in the sanitation department. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_lunch.jpg Mayor Mike Barhorst, left to right, spoke with Charlie Jaques and Richard Cole, the oldest city retirees at the city of Sidney’s employee holiday luncheon, Friday, Dec. 15, about how much things have changed. Jaques, who was hired in 1969 and retired in 1998, worked his entire career in the water department. Cole, who was hired in 1957 and retired in 1993, worked his entire career in the sanitation department.