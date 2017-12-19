City closes southbound lane of Wilkinson Avenue

SIDNEY — The intersection of state Route 47 and North Wilkinson Street will partially close to traffic starting Thursday, Dec. 21.

The southbound lane of North Wilkinson Avenue from Railroad Street to state Route 47 will be closed to vehicles. This closure will prevent both left and right-hand turns onto state Route 47. Parking along this stretch of roadway will also be eliminated.

Motorists will continue to have access to the northbound lane of North Wilkinson Avenue. The closure will not affect access to the north or southbound lanes of South Wilkinson Avenue.

The planned closure will mimic the permanent closure scheduled for 2019/2020 during the reconstruction of state Route 47 from Fourth Avenue to Walnut Avenue.

Pictured is an aerial view of the planned closure of the intersection of state Route 47 and Wilkinson Avenue. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Wilkinson_47_Aerial.jpg Pictured is an aerial view of the planned closure of the intersection of state Route 47 and Wilkinson Avenue.