Manslaughter suspect arrested, pleads not guilty

SIDNEY – The Sidney woman on the run from drug and manslaughter charges was nabbed Sunday, and appeared in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

During her arraignment, Judge James Stevenson ruled Kayla D. Hewitt, 33, at large, be placed on a $50,000 bond, 10 percent cash or surety. She remains housed at the Shelby County Jail.

Hewitt pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, regarding the death of David Lee Slagle. According to court records, Slagle died just hours after allegedly purchasing the tablet from Hewitt on Aug. 5.

She is also charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. Those charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 drug-related arrest.

She is being represented by an attorney from the Shelby County Public Defenders Office.

On Nov. 16, the Shelby County grand jury indicted Hewitt for her alleged involvement in the drug overdose death of a man just hours after she sold him Fentanyl. It’s the first such case filed in Shelby County.

When authorities were unable to locate Hewitt, a warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear for a court appearance. Sidney Police officials then considered Hewitt to be on the run from prosecution.

On Sunday at 11:04 a.m., Sidney Police arrested Hewitt.

In a separate case, Hewitt is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Those charges stemmed from a Aug. 7 drug-related arrest just two days after Slagle’s death. She had been released on a recognizance bond when the arrest warrant was issued.

On Aug. 28, Hewitt last notified authorities that she was living at 630 Maxwell Place in Sidney.

Hewitt being held on $50,000 bond

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.