Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Damien. this year for Christmas I want a electric scooter and a bike and a toy puppy dog.

love,

Damien Hickman

———

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Teven, this year for Christmas I would like a leather jacket, and cross necklace, and nerf guns, and a walking dead action figure.

love,

Teven Hickman

———

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Alyaeh. this year for Christmas I would like a desk for my bedroom and a chair to match it.

love

Alyaeh Hammons

———

Dear Santa, I hope your‘re having a really good Christmas. I’ve been a really good boy, Thanks for the presents you gave me last year. mom and dad are being good. i will color a picture for you. i want legos, an army gun, army men, an army game, and army helicopter. can you bring cat treats and a toy for our cats? merry Christmas santa i love you

love you

Brice

———

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Abrianna. This year for christmas i would like a minnie mouse car. That is all i been asking for. Also to have my family together and healthy. Our house is all decorated and ready for you. I cant wait to make cookies for you!!! I have been a really good girl. My mom had to help me write my letter to you because im only 3 years old. Cant wait to see you!!!

Love always,

Abrianna Hickman

———

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Nevaeh. I really love christmas it is a good time of the year to celabrate with your family. Anyway I would like to get a hoverborad and Blue converse for christmas. Thats all mabye a baby alive I hope I really want a hoverboard. Thanks

Love,

Nevaeh Hammons

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayah and I have been pretty good this year so I hope you bring me a LOL doll and a Baby Alive and I will be real good next year.

Thank You Santa,

Brayah Stockton

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmalynn King. I am 7 years old. This year for Christmas, can I please have a Barbie Plane and an easy bake oven. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.

Love,

Emmalynn King

P.S. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good Christmas.

———

Dear Santa,

Don’t forget to put gifts in my son’s Christmas card because he has been good. don’t forget to bring me some gift on Christmas.

Love,

Ashley and Warren

(From Mom)

———

Dear Santa Claus,

I’ve been really good this year so I’m asking nicely for Christmas a watch, baby clothes for my son, make up, clothes, lotion, necklace, ring, socks, boots, purse.

Love,

Ashley Miller

———

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a new DS game and a game to play with my brother.

Thank you,

Steven Beckstedt

———

Dear Santa,

I want a Mickey Mouse choo choo train for Christmas, please.

Merry Christmas,

Logan Beckstedt, age 3

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter. I am 6 years old. I would like Legos, Hot Wheels, Fingerling Monkey, Connect Four Game.

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte Rose and I am 4 years old. I have been a really good girl this year. I have been an awesome big sister and a huge help. I would like Santa to bring me a magician’s set with a magic wand, a Five Nights at Freddie’s plushie toy, and a new microphone. I hope you think of me this year at Christmas.

Love,

Charlotte Rose Teasley

Age 4

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Coraline Cade and I am 18 months old. My mommy is helping me write my letter to you. I have been a very good girl this year and have been playing well with my big sister, Charlotte. For Christmas, I would like some wooden blocks, pull-string toy cars and a baby doll with a stroller. I hope you will remember me this year at Christmas.

Love,

Coraline Cade Teasley

Age 18 months

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

I only want one gift this year. I want a white Christmas. We have not had one since I was 4 or so. I think I have been nice, and good. I live in Sidney, Ohio, in case you didn’t know. Which, you should. I am 9 years old this Christmas! I loved the sled you got me last Christmas.

Love,

Bera Sliter

Sidney

———

Dear Santa:

I would like a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Party The Top 100. I would also like Mario Odyssey. I remember you from Myrtle Beach. Lol!

Thank you,

Alex Holbrook

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

Do you remember seeing us at Myrtle Beach? I liked seeing you for Christmas just like at the Dayton Mall. I would like a Hatchamal Surprise and a Fingerling and some Orbeez, but if I had to pick one I would pick Fingerling.

Thank you,

Abby Holbrook

———

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas from you is Nintendo Switch. I want this because it would be a great addition for my gaming life. I could play Pokemon games that can’t be played on a 3DS, and there are a lot of new games for the Nintendo Switch. Some of these games are Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, Minecraft, Pokken Tournament, and much more. I can play 2 player with some games and I would be happy to play with Ainsley. Please consider my offer.

P.S. And I would like a pumpkin pie from Mrs. Claus.

A believer,

Devan Wiford

———

Santa,

Thank you so so so so so so so much for our puppy 🙂 🙂 🙂 Her name is Denali if you didn’t know. I really want some more magic stuff. Also I bet Denali would want some more toys 🙂 I also want another Rottweiler calendar. But what I really want is for my family to be together this Christmas. I also want to see the Papernics and Syd and her dogs sometime soon if by any chance. Thank you for all of these Christmases, I will never stop believing in you or your family.

Your true believer,

Ainsley 🙂

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Clayton. I’m 7 years old. I have been a good and bad boy but I’m doing a lot better.

I can’t wait for Christmas, I’m so excited.

I really want a Playstation and Legos.

Hope you had a good year.

See you soon,

Clayton Gordon

———

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Kassidy. I’m 14 but it’s okay, I’m not really sure what I want this year. I got every thing I could ask for already— I’m back with my mom! But if I had to ask for something, I would really like pink camo cowgirl boots, but they’re very expensive. So, something else I would like is an art and easel set if you can make that happen.

So how has your year been?

Kassidy Yelton

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Riley. I’m 9 years old. what I want for Christmas is chapstick, and hair chalk.

I’m on the Naughty List, but I’m working hard at getting off of there. I hope Mrs. Claus and you had a good Thanksgiving.

Tell Rudolph I said ‘hi’

Merry Christmas

Love,

Riley Gordon

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

I am writing this on behalf of my little sister Willow Ann Smith. She is two years old. She’s wanting to play with my Barbies all the time, would you please send Willow her own set of Barbies to play with and maybe some other toy for her. It’s hard for mom and dad cause I am disabled somewhat, we live on SSI check, we have not a lot but I know Santa will bring us 4 kids something. Thank you Santa, we believe in you! I would like some Shopkins. I would like Baby Hatchables if you can! Mom and dad says they’re out of our reach right now. Christian, 6 yrs, my brother, wants something that flies. Drones or something like that. Or Batman, Captain America, or Superman, he’s crazy about the heroes. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Breanna Christian

Willow, Hayley

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayley Smith. I am 4 years old. I can’t write yet, my big sister is writing for me.

I have been somewhat good this year. Could I please have some Fairy House toys? I would like the whole set. Mermaid toys, too! I need Prince Eric and dog if they make him, to go with my mermaid doll, Ariel. Shoes for my Barbie dolls.

I am trying real hard to be good.

Thank you Santa.

Hayley Lynn Smith, 4 years old.

———

Hi, Santa

1. JoJo

2. JoJo

3. Watch

4. Claw machine

5. L.O.L.

6. Nail polish

7. Shoes

8. Phone

9. Shirt

10. Pink pants

Dear Santa,

My Sarah, who wrote this letter to you, is a 12 year old little girl that has a learning disability, speech problems, and epilepsy. She strongly believes in you still. Thank you so much for taking the time to write back to each of these children that write to you.

With warm holiday wishes for you and your family,

Theresa Snider

———

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Sadi. I’m 15 months old. This will be my first Christmas that I will understand. Mommy is writing you for me, and says I have been very good. I am on the good list. I really like Sky from Paw Patrol and Minnie Mouse, but would be happy with a box -lol-

Thanks for your time and Merry Christmas

Love,

Sadi Gordon

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I want for Christmas:

1. clothes for my Life Doll and accessories and other things for my Life Doll

2. tangles

3. danskin pink and blue shoes from walmart size 5

4. cute clothes

5. mermaid sequin pink blanket

6. holiday My Life Doll

7. vertual reality glasses

8. hoverboard

9. Bath & Body Works

10. make-up

11. DS & games

12. lip balm and nail kit and perfume = mc² kit

-Elena Mendoza

———

Dear Santa

Hi my name is Lilly. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good girl, says my mom. This is what I would like for Christmas, is 1. a cat that you can feed and clothes, 2. PJs, 3. blanket, 4. some toys. I will have milk and cookies out for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love you Santa,

Lilly

Write me back

———

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is:

1) A puppy 2) Baby real life tiger 3) Life sized kangaroo with a baby in the pouch 4) Alana of Avalor bow & arrow set 5) real pet pony 6) toy dinosaur 7) pink to black roller blades 8) flarp noise putty 9) farm playset (29 piece) 10) pac man game 11) hatchimal 12) little live pets turtle

My one question this year is:

Does Rudolph’s nose still glow as bright as it did when he was younger?

I wish you safe travels and we’ll have cookies waiting for you at the house (like always)

I hope you enjoy the picture I made for you.

Lots of love,

Adalyn Barger

5 yrs

———

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I would like the XBox, a snake, a gecko, a Harry Potter wand, sling shot, a hoverboard, XBox games, tablet, a basketball, nerf guns, a magic set, a knife, a football, a book, legos, and halo guys and a football board game, snow pants.

From,

Matthew Adams

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas Star Wars Battlefront one and two, also a XBox One, the Battlefronts are the ones for XBox One.

Love,

Alexander, Timothy, Jolly

———

Noah:

*Static globe, lava lamp, Lego set, light up sneakers, art set, Hotwheel/racetrack, Lego Ningago movie, trainset (not Thomas), Nintendo Switch

Hannah:

* Sled, new shoes/boots, new clothes/socks; underwear; shirts; pants, paint for bird house, nail polish, Zoomer dog, little white board with eraser and Expo markers, a drawing notebook, a new winter coat.

———

Dear Santa,

I would like Roblox gift cards, XBox One gift cards, and Google Play gift cards for Christmas.

You friend,

Braxton Brewer

Sidney

———

Dear Santa:

This is Waylin Goings. I am 6 years old, from Sidney, Ohio. I would please like for Christmas a Gijo set and toy Nerf guns and a toy pirate set. Also I would like a toy farm set and I would also like Legos. Thank you Santa for giving me these toys and thank you for giving everybody Christmas spirit.

Sincerely,

Waylin

P.S. I left cookies and milk for you and extra for your reindeer.

———

Dear Santa,

I have been good. For Christmas I want a fire truck, ambulance, Paw Patrol police car.

Love,

John

———

To Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is…

1. Minecraft PJs

2. Minecraft bed comforter

3. Stuffed animal elephant and giraffe

4. Playstation 4

5. A pet turtle

6. Tablet

7. Play-Doh set

8. Toy car (Hotwheel)

9. Toy train

10. Minecraft calendar

11. Minecraft pillow

12. Minecraft dolls

Merry Christmas and a happy turtle new year!

-Peyton Hensley

Sidney

———

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is…

1. For it to snow, please at least try!

2. A razor pocket mod 24-electric scooter, purple please

3. VTech kidibuzz-pink, toy phone

4. Yummy Mummies mini kitchen play set, soda shoppe

5. Product mc² perfume science kit

6. Product mc² crayon make-up science kit

7. L.O.L. surprise fizz factory with refill please. McDonalds milkshaker maker and McDonalds pie and cookie maker, or just the pie maker, please! Osmo coding jam, that is it, I promise!

Thank you!

I have a few questions. Like, how was your summer? Is it always snowing at the North Pole? What does Ella do with the other elves? Santa, I always wanted to meet you but I can’t, that would ruin the magic, right? Will you write me back? By the way, I have a picture for you when you come! Bye Santa!

Have a Merry Christmas!

By: Hailey Hensley

———

Dear Santa,

I been really good and for Christmas, I want…

1. nerf gun

2. power ranger

3. star wars

Love,

Anthony

———

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been ok, not good and not bad. I want a fit bit. How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer? Look for your cookies and candy canes. I want a smelly belly TV sweater and pop sock it. Thank you Santa you are the best. I don’t want to fight with Emily.

Love,

Abby

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year. Thank you for all of my presents last year. This year I do not want many things for Christmas. I would like:

*hoverboard

*majora’s mask (for DS)

*jell pens and calm coloring book

That is what I would like for Christmas this year. Thank you.

Love,

Olivia

———

Dear Santa

I have been very good, I wonder how you’re doing. We will not forget to leave your cookies for Christmas. I would like a Nintendo Switch, a Legends of Zelda case for my D.S., a hoverboard, reblox people, Mario Odyssey for Nintendo, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, and a TV.

I hope you have a good day.

Benji Karl Breinich

———

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl this year. One thing I want for Christmas is a coral fitbit charge 2. I also would like the Rise to the Isle book. I will try to be even better next year and try not to fight with my sister as much, either.

Love,

Emily

———

Dear Santa,

I think I have been good this year. My elf Bobo has been here to watch. He loves to play games! For Christmas, I really would like to have:

Stinky garbage truck, Hotwheels Ultimate Garage, new Legos, Shark Bite game, Dog Poo game, Catch the Fox game.

I will leave some milk and cookies for you.

Love,

P.S. Mommy helped me write this, but I signed my own name!