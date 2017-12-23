1 killed in state Route 29 crash

SIDNEY — For the second time this week. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash.

According the a press release, Kacey D. Swiger, 18, of Sidney, the driver of a 2000 Grand Am, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened Saturday morning at 8:38 a.m. in the 10000 block of state Route 29, just south of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

Swiger was southbound on state Route 29 and lost control on the road. The vehicle slid broadside across the center into the path of a Spectrum full-size van which was northbound on state Route 29. The van’s driver, Daveras Pruitt, of Dayton, was unable to avoid the crash and struck the passenger side of Swiger’s vehicle, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Pruitt was transported to Wilson Health by Anna Rescue.

Sidney Fire also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Weather conditions impacted driving conditions.

On Thursday, Melanie Smith, 36, of Fort Loramie was killed in a vehicle-tractor crash on state Route 219, just north of Botkins.