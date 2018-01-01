125 Years

January 1, 1893

The board of health at its meeting last night adopted a resolution declaring the packing house on West avenue a nuisance and ordering it removed by Sept. 1. Health Officer Dr. Edwin LeFevre and Dr. J.D. Geyer were chosen as delegates to the state sanitary convention in Columbus in January. Dr. W.H. Shaw and W.C. Wyman were named as the alternates.

———

The speed attained in coasting on Sidney hillsides has probably never been figured out by even frightened parents and coasters are never interested unless it is too slow for amusement. On the hill in Miami avenue today, a jumper containing four persons ran 770 feet in 28 seconds. This is at the rate of 27 feet a second, or about 20 miles an hour.

100 Years

January 1, 1918

Joseph A Clem, of this city, has been appointed deputy collector of internal revenue for the 10th Revenue district. In making the announcement, Frank B. Niles, revenue collector, said that Mr. Clem has been temporarily assigned to Shelby county, and will have his office in the civil service room at the post office.

———

Reports have been circulated about the city for the past few days that Louis Weingartner, Raymond Pence and “Smiley” Lonsbury, Sidney boys of the Engineers Corps in France, had been captured by the Germans. Investigation of the reports prove them false. Relatives of the boys in this city have received no word from the government as to their capture.

75 Years

January 1, 1943

Sidney has been placed in Group Two for contract-letting purposes by the War Manpower Commission, E.M. Seving, U.S. Employment service director was advised today. The grouping includes those industrial areas facing a labor shortage within six months, and for this reason no new war contracts may be let to industries in this community.

50 Years

January 1, 1968

John Gepfrey, Loramie township farmer, is the new chairman of the Shelby county board of commissioners. Gepfrey was named to the post by his fellow commissioners at the annual reorganization meeting of the group Monday, at which a temporary appropriation measure totaling $920,740 was adopted and several appointments were made.

The commission, departing from precedent of recent years also named a vice chairman, tapping Merton Maxwell, Jackson Center, for the job. Gepfrey, who lives on the Russia-Versailles road, R.R. 1, Russia, was nominated chairman by Maxwell and the latter was nominated to the second post by retiring chairman, Roger Elsass.

———

Members of the Sidney Board of Education re-elected John Shinn president when they completed their reorganization for 1968 Tuesday evening. At the same time, they renamed William Hoewischer vice president, and Mrs. Violet Danzig as clerk.

Mrs. Danzig will take over the duties of Virgil Ward, who retires after 16 years as a member of the board and 14 years as clerk.

25 Years

January 1, 1993

Work is continuing on the construction of a new 12,000-square foot maintenance facility at Sidney Stuck and Storage, 777 W. Russell Road. When completed, the new facility will have three safety lanes and three service bays, according to Karl Bemus, Sidney Truck president. Bemus said the new facility will not mean an immediate increase in local employment. “We hope that in the future it could lead to expansion,” he said.

———

While the landscape has changed on the east side of Sidney quite a bit in the past 30 years, the man walking that side of town toting a heavy sack has not. That is until today.

Dale Renner, 59, 7515 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, retires after today as a letter carrier. He has been with the U.S. Postal Service in the Sidney office for 32 years. For the last 30 years, Renner has had the same route: the east side of Sidney.

“I have had some customers that are the same for 30 years and some second generation and probably the beginning of a third generation,” Renner said.

_____________________

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org