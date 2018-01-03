125 Years

January 3, 1893

There is every indication that manufacturing industries will be as well pleased with crude oil for fuel as they were with natural gas. In perfect combustion, oil makes a hotter heat than any fuel ever used. The Sidney Steel Scraper Co. has had an experience of three days with the fuel and, although a pump is defective and will be removed, there is no doubt of the great satisfaction the fuel will give.

———

Forty-two towns in Ohio having free delivery of mail, and among them Sidney, have been placed on the classified list by an order of the President. This means that the mail carriers of such offices are governed by the civil services rules, and appointments to the position comes through successful examination, and is in no manner under the jurisdiction of a postmaster.

100 Years

January 3, 1918

At a meeting of the board of education held last evening, Dr. J.F. Richeson was elected president in the reorganization for the new year. H.L. Loudenback was elected vice president.

———

A few of the new 1918 automobile license tags have made their appearance on Sidney automobiles. They are smaller than last year with aluminum letters on a black background.

75 Years

January 3, 1943

Quotas on 22 different farm machinery items for Shelby county farmers in 1943 were announced today following a meeting of implement dealers, repairmen, vocational agriculture teachers and farm leaders in the assembly room of the court house. I.P. Blauser, Ohio State University agricultural engineer, discussed the problem with the group and cited ways of getting the farm jobs done this year with the limited number of new machines available.

———

Dr. G.J. Nordenbrock, county health commissioner, said today there are no cases of smallpox in Shelby county, although cases have been reported in other parts of Ohio and in Pennsylvania. Vaccination against smallpox is compulsory in the Sidney schools but not in the county.

50 Years

January 3, 1968

BELLEFONTAINE – City school board members hope to have an estimate within a few days of the cost of replacing a floor in the gymnasium at the new Bellefontaine high school, or at least a report on how to restore it to original smoothness. During the holiday period, water from an overhead heating system poured onto the floor, and I was not discovered until New Year’s Day when the basketball team went there to practice.

The new $2,000,000 high school building was occupied for the first time last September and the gymnasium floor first used for basketball games in December.

———

James W. Kerber, a certified public accountant, has been elected as a member of Certified Public Accountants with offices at 79 East State street, Columbus.

Kerber, who lives at 630 Maywood place, Sidney, is associated with Monnier & Co., with offices in the Ohio Building.

25 Years

January 3, 1993

Sidney Firefighters are crediting a smoke detector with saving the life of a Sidney woman and her four children. The fire department responded to the house fire at 804 Clinton Ave., at 8:47 a.m. and found a fire in the kitchen area that had extended to the attic above.

Firefighters learned that the mother, Mrs. Mark Cathcart, and four children had been alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and had left the house before the department arrived. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be heat from a recessed lighting fixture that had ignited some insulation.

———

There was a time when Clarissa Sailor couldn’t go with her family on vacations or hold down a job because a potentially fatal kidney disease sapped her energy and forced her to stay close to a life-sustaining dialysis machine that cleaned her blood.

Thanks to a donor kidney from a young man killed in a traffic accident, Ms. Sailor is free of the dialysis machine and kidney disease that dominated her life. Ms. Sailor, 29, 1812 Fair Oaks Drive, received a kidney transplant on May 23, 1990.

The National Kidney Foundation of Ohio reports there is a great need for donor organs and the group urges people to consider signing authorization for organ and tissue donations.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

