Two GriefShare programs to begin

SIDNEY — Healing begins with help. GriefShare is a 13 week program meeting once a week that has helped many people as they grieve the death of someone they love.

Both an afternoon and an evening GriefShare program are about to begin in Shelby County. All adults are welcome to join the group. Whether you are grieving the recent loss of a loved one or never really grieved for someone who died years ago, the GriefShare program is a positive way to move forward on a grief journey and begin to find joy in living again.

Each session of GriefShare involves being together with others who are missing someone, praying, watching a video with guidance toward healing, and discussion among those who wish to talk. No one is ever asked to speak, and some people are most comfortable sharing with the group simply by their presence.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love will have a Friday afternoon program beginning Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, through March 23, 2018, offered at The Amos Center at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, by the Shelby County Ministerial Association, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney. Jane Madden will facilitate the program which runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. each Friday. There is a $15 fee for the workbook with scholarships for the fee readily available.

St. Michael and Saints Peter and Paul Churches will offer the program on Monday evenings beginning Jan. 8, 2018. The program will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Diane Schulze and Bobby Bender will co-facilitate the sessions. The fee for the program has already been sponsored by a previous GriefShare participant. GriefShare will be held Mondays through April 2 at The Parish Office Center which is located between St. Michael Church and Fort Loramie Elementary School, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. Please park behind the Parish Office Center and enter the side door.

Further information is available online at GriefShare.org and a person can register online at the site. Registration is not required and people can join the group at any point, yet coming to the first meeting and committing to the program is the most beneficial. Contact either Madden, 937-658-2059 or Rose Meyer, 937-295-2891, ext 106, with questions. All adults are welcome and encouraged to attend.

A scroll of parishioners from Fort Loramie St. Michael Church who passed away in 2017 has been placed at the church. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_bookofrembrance-copy.jpg A scroll of parishioners from Fort Loramie St. Michael Church who passed away in 2017 has been placed at the church. Courtesy photo