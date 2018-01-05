On the agendas

Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider two requests that were tabled during the October 2017 meeting to discuss grant-eligible activity applications received for the 2018 annual budget.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in the city.

There will be an introduction and expected adoption of an ordinance to adopt city employees’s pay classification plan and pay tables for 2018, and to declare an emergency so that it would become effective upon passage of the ordinance.

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance to amend sections of the codified ordinances regarding the organizational chart and salary increments, and an ordinance making supplemental appropriations for 2018.

It is expected for council to adopt seven resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the city manager to advertise for bids for various items and projects;

• To adopt an amended zero tolerance drug and alcohol testing policy and associated addendum for use in connection with the operations of the Shelby County Transit program;

• To reappoint Randall J. Magoto as the city’s representative to the District 13 Public Works Integrating Committee;

• To declare the necessity for repair/replacement of certain curbs and gutters in the city, and requiring that abutting property owners replace the same;

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a revolving loan fund administration agreement with the state of Ohio Development Services Agency;

• To accept the plat titled “Harrington Replat”;

• To approve and adopt the updated countywide Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan prepared by the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.

In addition, there will also be discussions on council’s biennial retreat and or goal setting session, and on the prohibition of engine braking.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. The oath of office will be given to James DeVine, Leisha Elchert, Jesse C. Fark and Larry D. Wahrer. Council will hear a report from Aaron Teders, Sawvel and Associates about an electric cost of service study. In addition to ordinances and resolutions on the agenda, Zachary M. Smith will receive the peach officer oath of office. Committee, administrators and police chief reports will also be given. Citizens comments will also be heard. An executive session is also planned to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will hold its organizational and regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include election of officers, setting a date for the facility committee meeting, an update of the vet science facility, policy revisions, accepting donations, approving out-of-district learning experience and the reduction in force of a full-time adult division employee in office technology workforce development, with the employee suspended being the office technology workforce development coordinator Roger Fulk. Another resolution will ask the board to hire Fulk for adult education intermittent/hourly employment at $22 per hour.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in room 122 at the school.

The board will hold election of officers for 2018 and set the date, time and location for the 2018 board meetings. They are also expected to approve standing authorizations and accept donations.