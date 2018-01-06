125 Years

January 6, 1893

There has been so much said about parks in Sidney that some people get the idea there are several. There is one in preparation and it has gone so far that it will probably reach a result. There have been two parks, one of 14 acres, offered to the town but not accepted. Gramercy park was once agitated as a good place to drop public money, and the standpipe lots were to have been made to be a bower of beauty. The park in preparation is at the waterworks house. It can be made a fine place, yet its location is not of the best, for there is a railway and a noisome slaughter house in proximity.

———

While boiling a barrel of paint at the works of the Star Finishing Co. near the whip factory this morning, the boiler became overcharged with steam and blew up, casting a painted gloom about the room and over the clothes of one of the proprietors.

100 Years

January 6, 1918

According to farmers visiting Sidney, this winter is proving exceptionally severe on small animals on the farms in Shelby county. An unusually large number of birds, rabbits and squirrels have been found frozen to death in the woods and fields. The number of quail frozen to death is also exceptionally large.

———

Fifty Business Girls are asked to be on hand at the Red Cross meeting Friday evening in the assembly room to help to systematize the work, so that the cutting, inspecting and wrapping of gauze can all be carried on by this organization. Mrs. J.D. Barns has offered her services to instruct in the wrapping, and Mrs. Harry L. Rice is the director.

75 Years

January 6, 1943

Shelby county motorists who expect to be driving after January 31 must have their tires inspected before that date, since neither gasoline nor tires will be issued to those who fail to meet the deadline it was announced today by the Shelby county ration board. Purpose of the inspection is to find and correct any faults that may be causing undue wear on tires.

———

Thieves ransacked Parkwood school building sometime last night, and according to the report of articles taken, the ransackers can be listed among “the meanest.” In the loot taken was the bedding from the cots in the school emergency room and every particle of medical supplies and badges.

———

Sidney’s Wilson Memorial hospital is again included in the annual list of hospitals approved by the American College of Surgeons and released today. The local hospital is one of 2,989 in the country conforming to the standards of the college.

50 Years

January 6, 1968

BOTKINS – Kay Koenig, 20, a Miami University senior, left Friday afternoon for Frankfurt, Germany, to begin student teaching in a school for U.S. children living there.

She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Koenig of 102 Lynn street, Botkins, and a graduate of Botkins high school. Student teaching experience is a requirement for all education majors. The arrangements were made through the State Department with Miami University.

25 Years

January 6, 1993

WASHINGTON – The Bush administration is set to issue an ultimatum that Iraq remove newly deployed surface-to-air missiles from a safety zone in the south or face allied military retaliation, two U.S. officials said today.

The demand, which could set the stage for another clash with Saddam Hussein before President Bush leaves office in two weeks, is the product of consultation with Britain, France and other allies, the officials said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

