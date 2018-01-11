125 Years

January 11, 1893

The temperature was down to 17 degrees below zero at one o’clock this morning.

———

The fire department boys are deserving of thanks for the good use they made of the snow plows this morning. The work was done in all parts of town, with special attention to making the travel easy for little ones on the way to school.

100 Years

January 11, 1918

Eight persons in Shelby county have been granted licenses by Clerk of Courts Eisenstein to handle explosives. Federal law requires that all persons handling explosives, either as a purchaser or seller, be licensed.

———

The chicken coop of Police Chief O’Leary was the objective of chicken thieves yesterday afternoon, with one of his prize chickens being taken. Three local men were locked up this morning for further investigation of the theft.

———

Jerome and Bernard Wagner have returned to the Campion college in Wisconsin after spending a two-weeks vacation with their parents.

75 Years

January 11, 1943

Alfred Poeppelman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Poeppelman, of near McCartyville, was aboard the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Northhampton when she went down north of Guadalcanal the night of Nov. 30-Dec. 1, as announced by the Navy in a communiqué today. Although Poeppelman arrived home New Year’s day to spend a 30-day furlough with his parents, he was not permitted to disclose the fact that his ship had gone down until it was announced officially by the Navy.

———

Instructors for the next series of Red Cross first aid classes were announced today by Mrs. C.C. Curtner, executive secretary. They include: Emory Heintz, Robert Roth Sr., Mrs. J.J. Drury, Chester Middleton, James Chrisman, and Victor Taylor.

———

Bringing total war costs to $333,600,000,000, President Roosevelt today submitted a breath-taking $108,903,000,000 “war Budget” to the 78th Congress.

50 Years

January 11, 1968

Harold Hollenbacher was named president of the Fairlawn school board at its re-organization meeting.

Donald Putnam was named vice president. Irvin Snavley is a new board member and Robert Hegeman and Ned Sailor are holdover members. Sailor is also the clerk.

———

Appointment of Doug Millhoff as secretary of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association in Sidney was announced today.

Millhoff succeeds Mrs. Karl Martz who retires after having been associated with the financial institution for the past 25 years.

25 Years

January 11, 1993

DAYTON, Ohio – One of seven members of Congress who came under sniper fire Sunday in Somalia said the incident shows there’s still a lot to do in that country.

U.S. Rep. Tony Hall, D-Ohio, also said the U.S. role in the relief effort should end as soon as possible.

“You don’t want to make these people permanent wards of the United States and other Western nations,” Hall told the Dayton Daily News by telephone.

The members of Congress came under sniper fire during the first visit by American lawmakers to Somalia since the start of Operation Restore Hope. The snipers began shooting as the congressional delegation arrived at a sports stadium where U.S. Marines are encamped along the line that divided the Somalian capital of Mogadishu between rival clans.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org